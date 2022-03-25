RCB officials directed to utilize all available resources to control dengue in cantt areas

The officials concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) have been directed to utilize all available resources to control dengue in cantt areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The officials concerned of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) have been directed to utilize all available resources to control dengue in cantt areas.

Chairing a meeting held here on Friday, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) RCB, Naveed Nawaz said that negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against negligent officials.

All officials will have to work beyond their duty to control the situation, he added.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner, Cantt Anisha Hisham, Additional Deputy Commissioner, General (ADCG) Marzia Saleem, Secretary Cantt Board, Qaiser Mahmood, Chief Public Health Officer, Amir Azeem, Public Health Officer, Shabbir Akhtar, Focal Person, Mazhar Hussain, Sanitary Inspector and Incharge Dengue Cell, Najam-ul-Hassan and others.

The meeting discussed all possible measures to control dengue and decided that solid steps would be taken to prevent dengue in all housing societies in Cantt areas.

Special teams would also be formed on an emergency basis in view of the possible spread of dengue mosquitoes.

The ACEO directed the authorities concerned that special attention should also be given to the public awareness campaign against dengue.

He said 14 big nullahs of Cantt areas were being cleaned while the Chief Public Health Officer and Public Health Officer assured to expedite and improve the cleanliness process in Cantt areas.

The RCB's garden branch and sanitation officials were directed to improve cooperation with anti-dengue teams, he added.

The ADCG informed that in view of the situation of dengue outbreak, the meeting to review the situation would be held twice a week in which performance reports of the departments concerned would be examined.