RCB organises awareness walk for cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) organized a walk here on Tuesday to raise awareness of cleanliness.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Umair Mehboob said, “It is our collective responsibility to play an active role in keeping our surroundings clean. We keep our homes clean. Similarly, we must keep the streets in front of our houses and the city clean. The city is also our home and instead of looking at others to keep our house clean we must do it ourselves.”

The participants of the walk started from Bank Road Saddar and were carrying placards and banners to promote cleanliness and hygiene.

Umair Mehboob called upon the residents to take responsibility for making efforts of the civic body for cleanliness successful.

He said that the board was making all-out efforts to make all cantt areas neat and clean despite meager resources.

He informed, that the sanitation staff was working hard but, the role of the residents was important to achieve the target.

He requested the people not to throw garbage and solid waste in the nullahs.

The spokesman informed that RCB, Sanitation Department Staff removed over 510 tons of garbage on Monday under its special week-long cleanliness campaign which was kicked off on January 8.

The workers were removing the garbage from residential and commercial areas falling in its jurisdiction, he added.

He said, an awareness campaign regarding cleanliness was launched and the residents were urged to play their role to keep Cantt areas clean.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Haider Shujha, Member Cantonment Board Haji Zafar Iqbal, Tahir Ayub, Malik Usman, Minority Member Khurram Shahzad, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Saddar Zafar Qadri, Chief Public Health Officer Nasir Hussain, President Hotels Association Farooq, Sanitary Inspectors of all the wards, Sanitary Supervisors, traders and a large number of people attended the walk.

On this occasion, a member cantonment board, Haji Zafar Iqbal expressed gratitude to the Cantonment Executive Officer Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi. He also appreciated the efforts of the board being made for the cleanliness.

The RCB spokesman said that the sanitary Inspectors, supervisors, and staff would also be given special prizes for excellent performance.

He informed that the cleanliness campaign would continue till January 13.