Open Menu

RCB Organizes Kitchen Competition To Ensure Supply Of Quality Food To People

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM

RCB organizes kitchen competition to ensure supply of quality food to people

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under a program ‘Kitchen Competition’ here on Tuesday inspected the kitchens of seven renowned brands

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under a program ‘Kitchen Competition’ here on Tuesday inspected the kitchens of seven renowned brands.

According to RCB spokesman, the team also inspected the production units of the restaurants and evaluated the quality of food items.

A special team on the instructions of Director Military Land and Cantonments Department, RCB visited the kitchens of the famous restaurants under kitchen competition in main Saddar area.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Umeer Mehboob, Madam Nabila from Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Madam Nafisa from Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Chief Public Health Officer RCB, Nasir Hussain, In-charge Food Branch, Sanitary Inspector Rana Shoaib Azim and Assistant Food Cell, Javed Akhtar inspected the kitchens of the branded hotels in detail.

According to the checklist prepared for the competition, medical certificates of the food handlers, cleanliness of the kitchens, lighting, ventilation and food preparation procedures were checked.

On this occasion, Additional CEO said that the purpose of this visit was to conduct a survey of the good brands and food outlets in Rawalpindi Cantt Board limits which are running on Standard Operating Procedures.

RCB was making efforts to ensure the supply of healthy food items to the citizens, he said adding that the competition was organized by the board in collaboration with IFA and PFA.

He informed that it had also been decided to visit different places again after a week. RCB and PFA were utilizing all available resources to ensure supply of quality food items to the people, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Nasir Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Fire broke out in oil tanker

Fire broke out in oil tanker

6 minutes ago
 China's top legislature concludes standing committ ..

China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

6 minutes ago
 Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwi ..

Unique death rituals of Kailash tribe draw worldwide attention

6 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali prais ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali praises role, performance of KP car ..

6 minutes ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (S ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) job fair on Feb 29

6 minutes ago
 IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam ..

IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system

11 minutes ago
Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental P ..

Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali ..

Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support o ..

Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner visit Rwp Cricket stadium to inspect ..

Commissioner visit Rwp Cricket stadium to inspect arrangements for PSL 9 matches

4 minutes ago
 CDA to digitalize parking facilities in capital

CDA to digitalize parking facilities in capital

4 minutes ago
 MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers

MEPCO nabs 87 electricity pilferers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan