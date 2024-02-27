RCB organizes kitchen competition to ensure supply of quality food to people

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under a program ‘Kitchen Competition’ here on Tuesday inspected the kitchens of seven renowned brands

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under a program ‘Kitchen Competition’ here on Tuesday inspected the kitchens of seven renowned brands.

According to RCB spokesman, the team also inspected the production units of the restaurants and evaluated the quality of food items.

A special team on the instructions of Director Military Land and Cantonments Department, RCB visited the kitchens of the famous restaurants under kitchen competition in main Saddar area.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Umeer Mehboob, Madam Nabila from Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Madam Nafisa from Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Chief Public Health Officer RCB, Nasir Hussain, In-charge Food Branch, Sanitary Inspector Rana Shoaib Azim and Assistant Food Cell, Javed Akhtar inspected the kitchens of the branded hotels in detail.

According to the checklist prepared for the competition, medical certificates of the food handlers, cleanliness of the kitchens, lighting, ventilation and food preparation procedures were checked.

On this occasion, Additional CEO said that the purpose of this visit was to conduct a survey of the good brands and food outlets in Rawalpindi Cantt Board limits which are running on Standard Operating Procedures.

RCB was making efforts to ensure the supply of healthy food items to the citizens, he said adding that the competition was organized by the board in collaboration with IFA and PFA.

He informed that it had also been decided to visit different places again after a week. RCB and PFA were utilizing all available resources to ensure supply of quality food items to the people, he added.