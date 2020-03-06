UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Plants Over 5000 Saplings Under Spring Plantation Campaign 2020

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

RCB plants over 5000 saplings under spring plantation campaign 2020

Spring tree plantation campaign 2020 launched by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) is in full swing as the RCB teams have planted over 5000 saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Spring tree plantation campaign 2020 launched by Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) is in full swing as the RCB teams have planted over 5000 saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment.

According to RCB spokesman, the drive would continue till March 20 and around 25,000 saplings would be planted under the campaign.

He informed, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Faheem Ali was visiting different spring plantation sites to inspect the plantation.

A plan had also been formulated for urban forest at Bhatta Chowk, he added.

He said, Pine, 'Amaltas', 'Chinar', Guava, 'Kinnow', Lemon, 'Raat ki Rani' (Cestrum), Alstonia, Bougainvillea and other plants were being planted in houses, offices and at roadsides under the campaign 'Clean and Green Pakistan.'He said that well trained staff of garden branch of RCB were engaged to accomplish the job. These professionals were ordered to approach the houses, offices, schools and colleges etc to ensure proper plantation and to apprise the residents how to take care of these plants, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Job Rawalpindi March 2020

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Rises to 4,747, D ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh University management advices students to de ..

5 minutes ago

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) dele ..

6 minutes ago

EU to Host Syria Donor Conference in Brussels From ..

6 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan exp ..

6 minutes ago

27 killed in attack on Afghan political rally: off ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.