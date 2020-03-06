RCB plants over 5000 saplings under spring plantation campaign 2020

Spring tree plantation campaign 2020 launched by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) is in full swing as the RCB teams have planted over 5000 saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Spring tree plantation campaign 2020 launched by Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) is in full swing as the RCB teams have planted over 5000 saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment.

According to RCB spokesman, the drive would continue till March 20 and around 25,000 saplings would be planted under the campaign.

He informed, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Faheem Ali was visiting different spring plantation sites to inspect the plantation.

A plan had also been formulated for urban forest at Bhatta Chowk, he added.

He said, Pine, 'Amaltas', 'Chinar', Guava, 'Kinnow', Lemon, 'Raat ki Rani' (Cestrum), Alstonia, Bougainvillea and other plants were being planted in houses, offices and at roadsides under the campaign 'Clean and Green Pakistan.'He said that well trained staff of garden branch of RCB were engaged to accomplish the job. These professionals were ordered to approach the houses, offices, schools and colleges etc to ensure proper plantation and to apprise the residents how to take care of these plants, he said.