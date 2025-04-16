RCB reappears with full force against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) reappeared on roads with full kinetic force to demolish remaining encroachments from the Saddar area, in sequence with its major anti-encroachment operations to make the Cantt areas cleaner.

During the month of Ramadan, a significant outcome was observed after continued cleansing of bazaars by the RCB.

With heavy machinery along with enforcement teams, a grand operation was conducted in markets adjacent to Saddar, including Kashmir Road, Adamjee Road, Chotta Bazaar, and Railway Road, where illegal structures and encroachments were removed.

According to the details, The operation also targeted areas like Hathi Chowk and Gwal Mandi, with Additional CEO, Arshad Khan leading the crackdown.

In a brief talk with APP here on Wednesday, CEO Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi assured that cases will be registered against those responsible for illegal encroachments.

"Stalls set up outside shops and carts parked on roads were also confiscated", he added.

Rizvi emphasized that encroachments in cantonment areas will not be tolerated, and the anti-encroachment drive will continue in phases.

During the operation, footpaths and main roads were cleared of obstacles. So far, 11 major markets have been cleared, with over 4,000 illegal encroachments removed across the cantonment in recent drive.

A force of 75 personnel along with heavy machinery participated in the Saddar operation.

Rizvi stressed that phased operations will continue; with strict enforcement against future violations.

"This crackdown aims to restore order and ensure compliance with cantonment laws", he said.