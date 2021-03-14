RCB receives over 2855 complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal in eight months

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) received over 2855 complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal, out of which 2605 were addressed within shortest possible time frame while 251 are under process.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to the officials to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

To a question he said, the Public Facilitation Centre of RCB, received as many as 6828 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems during last eight months and made all out efforts to resolve them while 6146 were addressed on urgent basis.

He said, CB care center issued 4721 birth and 2296 death certificates during the period.

