RCB receives over 3433 complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) received over 3433 complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal, out of which 2977 were addressed within shortest possible time frame while 456 are under process. According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to the officials to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

To a question he said, the Public Facilitation Centre of RCB, received as many as 6928 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems during last nine months and made all out efforts to resolve them while 6246 were addressed on urgent basis.

Qaiser Mehmood said, the RCB's facilitation centre received total 6928 complaints during the period and addressed 6246.

He said, CB care center issued 5285 birth and 2531 death certificates during the period.