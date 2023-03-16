RCB recovers 1200 kg substandard meat from illegal slaughterhouses

Food Control Cell of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on the special directives of Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer, Muhammad Tanveer here on Thursday conducted raids in different cantt areas against illegal slaughterhouses and recovered 1200 kg substandard meat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Food Control Cell of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on the special directives of Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer, Muhammad Tanveer here on Thursday conducted raids in different cantt areas against illegal slaughterhouses and recovered 1200 kg substandard meat.

According to an RCB spokesman, the Food Control Cell team under the supervision of Food Incharge Haroon Zafar conducted a grand operation and recovered nearly 1200 kg of substandard meat which was later destroyed.

He informed that the team visited various areas including Saddar, Allahabad, Westridge, Naseerabad, Chor Chowk, Masrial Road, Allama Iqbal Colony, Buraf Khana Chowk and other areas and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The substandard meat recovered during the operation from illegal slaughterhouses in Bakra Mandi and Dhok Syedan areas was destroyed and the team also imposed heavy fines on illegal slaughterhouses, he added.

The spokesman said apart from this, the staff of RCB Food Control Cell was also conducting raids in all Cantt areas on daily basis and striving to ensure the supply of quality food to the residents.