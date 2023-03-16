UrduPoint.com

RCB Recovers 1200 Kg Substandard Meat From Illegal Slaughterhouses

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 09:09 PM

RCB recovers 1200 kg substandard meat from illegal slaughterhouses

Food Control Cell of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on the special directives of Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer, Muhammad Tanveer here on Thursday conducted raids in different cantt areas against illegal slaughterhouses and recovered 1200 kg substandard meat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Food Control Cell of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on the special directives of Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer, Muhammad Tanveer here on Thursday conducted raids in different cantt areas against illegal slaughterhouses and recovered 1200 kg substandard meat.

According to an RCB spokesman, the Food Control Cell team under the supervision of Food Incharge Haroon Zafar conducted a grand operation and recovered nearly 1200 kg of substandard meat which was later destroyed.

He informed that the team visited various areas including Saddar, Allahabad, Westridge, Naseerabad, Chor Chowk, Masrial Road, Allama Iqbal Colony, Buraf Khana Chowk and other areas and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The substandard meat recovered during the operation from illegal slaughterhouses in Bakra Mandi and Dhok Syedan areas was destroyed and the team also imposed heavy fines on illegal slaughterhouses, he added.

The spokesman said apart from this, the staff of RCB Food Control Cell was also conducting raids in all Cantt areas on daily basis and striving to ensure the supply of quality food to the residents.

Related Topics

Road Allahabad Rawalpindi Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote high ..

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote higher education opportunities, ch ..

11 minutes ago
 Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs transparent distribution of f ..

Commissioner directs transparent distribution of free wheat flour to deserving f ..

14 minutes ago
 Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid Fr ..

Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid From UK - Foreign Minister

14 minutes ago
 Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Sup ..

Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Supreme Court Gun Rights Decision ..

14 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans of Dubai’s judicial entities

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.