RCB Recovers Over Rs 1.14 Bln Outstanding Dues

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 07:49 PM

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has collected over Rs 1.14 billion taxes during last nine months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has collected over Rs 1.14 billion taxes during last nine months.

According to Executive Officer, RCB Imran Gulzar, all-out efforts were being made to provide all possible facilities to the residents.

He informed that record taxes had been collected during first nine months of the current financial year.

RCB collected over Rs 650 million property tax, over Rs 160 million water charges, over Rs 310 million TIP tax on transfer of immovable property and over Rs 44 million Conservancy charges under its ongoing campaign to recover outstanding dues.

He informed that the board succeeded to collect over Rs 8.9 million trade license fee and issued 3155 trade licenses. Similarly, over Rs 6.1 million professional tax was collected during the period and the board issued 5513 professional licenses.

