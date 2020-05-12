RCB recovers Rs 600,000 water dues from consumers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its ongoing campaign against defaulters of water dues recovered over Rs 600,000 from the consumers during last week.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the board on directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) launched a drive to recover water dues outstanding against the consumers and also snapped several water connections in different areas.

The water branch conducted operations in Tench Bhatta, Range Road, Bakra Mandi, Saddar, Westridge, Naseerabad and other areas.

He said that the water branch services were being improved to facilitate consumers and all the record had been computerized.

Now, the consumers were getting computerized water bills, he added.

The spokesman further said that the Public Facilitation Center of RCB, during last seven days received 163 complaints regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas and resolved 90.

Qaiser Mehmood informed that the center received 80 complaints from the residents regarding electricity of which 35 were resolved, whereas out of 66 complaints regarding water supply 38 were resolved on urgent basis.

He said, all 17 complaints lodged by the residents relating to sanitation were resolved during the period as the CEO had issued special instructions to officials of RCB's Public Facilitation Center to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.