RCB removes 4865 tonnes waste during cleanliness campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board in its ongoing cleanliness campaign has removed 4865 tonnes of waste from different parts of the cantt on the 11th day of the cleanliness drive.

RCB spokesman Qaisar Mehmood said a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked out to remove waste under which all sanitary workers were working to make the campaign a success.

He said the whole machinery was being used for removal of garbage and waste from all cantt areas while all available resources were being utilized to fulfill the task during the campaign.

The spokesman said pamphlets to create awareness among the general public were being distributed at all main points of the cantt which had phone numbers of the relevant officers with their Names.

He said after completion of the campaign on December 21, all collection points and areas would be sprayed.