RCB Resolved 581 Public Complaints In January
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) resolved 581 public complaints during the month of January.
According to spokesman RCB, 251 complaints were registered related to the sanitation department ,195 of electricity and 135 complaints were related to the water supply department.
On the instructions of CEO Sayed Ali Irfan, action on public complaints was accelerated. RCB is trying to provide all possible facilities to the residents of cantonment area, the spokesman said.
CEO RCB Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi has directed for timely redressal the public complaints and to submit the compliance report so that better facilities could be provided to the residents.
The complaints were received at RCB Facilitation center and PM's Citizen Portal.
