RCB resolves 1089 complaints received through Citizens Portal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has resolved 1089 complaints on priority basis out of total 1198 received through Pakistan Citizens Portal.

According to a RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) also received total 2313 complaints during last three months and resolved on urgent basis 1532 regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas.

The RCB's public facilitation center also issued 1467 birth certificates and 618 death certificates during the period.

He said, the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to officials of Public Facilitation Center to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

He said, Cantonment Executive Officer had chaired a meeting here the other day and reviewed the progress on the complaints received on Pakistan Citizens Portal.

Muhammad Omar Farooq Ali Malik issued instructions to the authorities concerned to address the complaints within shortest possible time frame and warned of strict action against officials on negligence on their part. The spokesman informed that feedback is also taken from the citizens.

Regular meetings are being held to review the performance in resolving grievances of the citizens and all available resources are being utilized in this regard, he added.

