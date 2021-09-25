UrduPoint.com

RCB Resolves 1089 Complaints Received Through Citizens Portal

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 04:15 PM

RCB resolves 1089 complaints received through Citizens Portal

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has resolved 1089 complaints on priority basis out of total 1198 received through Pakistan Citizens Portal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has resolved 1089 complaints on priority basis out of total 1198 received through Pakistan Citizens Portal.

According to a RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the Public Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) also received total 2313 complaints during last three months and resolved on urgent basis 1532 regarding electricity, water supply and sanitation problems in the cantonment areas.

The RCB's public facilitation center also issued 1467 birth certificates and 618 death certificates during the period.

He said, the Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Umar Farooq Malik had issued special instructions to officials of Public Facilitation Center to facilitate the citizens and address their problems on urgent basis so as to provide better facilities to the residents.

He said, Cantonment Executive Officer had chaired a meeting here the other day and reviewed the progress on the complaints received on Pakistan Citizens Portal.

Muhammad Omar Farooq Ali Malik issued instructions to the authorities concerned to address the complaints within shortest possible time frame and warned of strict action against officials on negligence on their part. The spokesman informed that feedback is also taken from the citizens.

Regular meetings are being held to review the performance in resolving grievances of the citizens and all available resources are being utilized in this regard, he added.

395

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Water Rawalpindi Progress All From

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

4 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

4 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

4 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

4 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

4 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.