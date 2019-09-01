UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Seals 10 Sites For Not Following Dengue SOP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 02:20 PM

RCB seals 10 sites for not following dengue SOP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has sealed 10 sites as the owners failed to comply with the dengue standard operating procedure (SOP).

According to RCB spokesman, Public Health Officer, RCB, Waris Bhatti along with anti-dengue team conducted raids in different areas including Habib Colony, Masrial Road, Azizabad, Kiani Road, Mughalabad, Noorani Mohalla, Tench Bhatta, Abid Majeed Road, Chamanabad and other areas and checked 63 sites while dengue larvae was found at 10 points.

He said, different areas including under construction sites were regularly being visited by RCB anti-dengue teams to check dengue larvae while the violators of the SOP were imposed over Rs 85,000 fine. The team also conducted anti-dengue spray and fumigation in Kola Center, Moulvi Muhammad Hussain Street, Saddar, Qasim Market, Cobb Lane, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Peshawar Road, Range Road and several other areas.

The Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB, Sibtain Raza had directed the officers concerned to take strict action against those flouting the government orders on dengue prevention.

He urged the residents to adopt all possible precautionary measures and contact the RCB if they found dengue larvae near their houses.

He said, the authorities would send teams for sprays.

Meanwhile, RCB under anti-dengue drive inspected over 3000 houses and removed dengue larva from 58 points during last week.

The spokesman informed that the Board had taken effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive were inspecting residential and commercial places and educating the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

2530 houses and a large number of other points were checked by male and female health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at 58 points including 25 houses in British Homes, Naseerabad, Westridge, Masrial Road, Chor, Range Road and Dhoke Gujaran areas was removed.

He said, action in accordance with the law was taken against the violators of the orders of the authorities to save the public from spread of dengue mosquitoes.

RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns and the citizens were being informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.

A meeting regarding anti-dengue campaign was also organized at Rawalpindi Cantonment Board office.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Executive Officer Faisal Munir Wattoo and attended by Vice President Malik Munir, Public Health Officer, RCB Waris Bhatti, Deputy District Health Officer Cantt Dr. Sohail, health officials and RCB dengue supervisors. The meeting reviewed the performance of anti-dengue teams.

Related Topics

Peshawar Dengue Fine Road Male Rawalpindi Saddar Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Malaysian King honours Chairman of Emirates Fatwa ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Terrorists cannot be allowed to usurp Y ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

15 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.