RCB Seals 150 Commercial Properties Of Tax Defaulters

Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:49 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) enforcement team in a crackdown against property tax defaulters has sealed 150 commercial properties in different areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the civic body sealed the properties in Naseerabad, Allahabad, Gawalmandi, Masrial, Chor, Allama Iqbal Colony, Marble Factory, Saddar, Tench Bhatta and Peshawar Road areas as their owners could not pay property tax for the last several years.

He informed that three FIRs were also lodged against the owners of three shops for interference in government work.

On the special directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), campaign to recover property tax has been accelerated, he said and warned the residents that stern action would be taken against tax defaulters.

Meanwhile, RCB under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas has disconnected over 200 connections.

The residents have been warned that stern action would be taken with imposition of heavy fines against those would be found indulge in any such practice.

Special teams have been formed to check illegal connections, he added.

