RCB seals 27 shops, 12 schools in residential areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board had sealed 12 schools and 27 shops operating in the residential areas of its limits here on Friday.

According to the RCB spokesman, the operation against illegal private schools, colleges, shops and other commercial properties has been initiated on the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said that notices had been served to the violators in advance while RCB had also launched an awareness campaign through newspapers, banners, posters, pamphlets and cable to end the commercial activities in the residential areas on the orders of the apex court.

