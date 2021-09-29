RCB seals five godowns, issues 45 notices during anti-dengue drive

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its ongoing anti-dengue drive have sealed five godowns and issued 45 notices besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 50,000 on the rules violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) under its ongoing anti-dengue drive have sealed five godowns and issued 45 notices besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 50,000 on the rules violators.

According to a RCB spokesman, Cantonment Executive Officer, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik had directed the authorities concerned to accelerate ongoing anti-dengue campaign and strictly monitor anti-dengue activities in cantt areas.

He instructed the officers to utilize all available resources to control dengue. Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against negligent officials, the CEO warned.

He said, September and October, two months are very important regarding control of dengue as most of the cases reported during this period so the teams must focus activities to ensure elimination of dengue larvae.

The CEO RCB said, anti-dengue surveillance activities, elimination of larvae, IRS Spray and fogging was being carried out in cantt areas while special teams on emergency basis had also been constituted.

He informed that anti-dengue teams visited Chamanabad, Masrial Road, Allahabad, Westridge Bazar, Afshan Colony, Gawalmandi, Koh-e-Noor, Mukaram Town, Qasimabad, Milatabad, Shahbaz Town, Naseerabad and other areas during last week and issued 45 notices. Five godowns were also sealed and teams imposed fines amounting to Rs 50,000 to the rules violators while nine cases were also sent to Magistrate who imposed Rs 105,000 fines on violators, he added.

He informed that anti-dengue spray was also conducted in over 1500 houses.

The CEO urged the residents to play their due role and remove stagnant water from rooftops and other places besides cooperating with the anti-dengue teams.

He said, the citizens were also being educated and informed about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

Lady health workers during door-to-door campaign are visiting houses to educate the community particularly females about preventive measures against the disease.

According to a RCB spokesman, the main focus of the campaign was on public health education. The sanitary staff had been directed to ensure timely cleanliness and proper solid waste disposal in all areas, he added.

RCB teams also visited hotels restaurants workshops tyre shops and junkyard godowns and informed the citizens about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against dengue. The teams also removed stagnant water and dengue larvae from several breeding sites.

The RCB spokesman said vulnerable points were regularly being checked and special inspection was conducted to check dengue mosquito larvae.

He urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and roof tops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers water drums and scrap items.