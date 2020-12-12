RCB serves notices on 54 non-trade licence holders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has served 54 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB jurisdiction.

A spokesman of RCB informed that food Control Department continued its crackdown against non trade license holders and served warning notices to over 54 outlets including dairy shops, medical stores, bakeries, general stores, chicken shops and others in different areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 200 shopkeepers who had met all the legal requirements for the license during December and collected Rs 83,860.