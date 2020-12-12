UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB Serves Notices On 54 Non-trade Licence Holders

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

RCB serves notices on 54 non-trade licence holders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has served 54 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB jurisdiction.

A spokesman of RCB informed that food Control Department continued its crackdown against non trade license holders and served warning notices to over 54 outlets including dairy shops, medical stores, bakeries, general stores, chicken shops and others in different areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 200 shopkeepers who had met all the legal requirements for the license during December and collected Rs 83,860.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi December All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,154 new COVID-19 cases, 613 recove ..

16 minutes ago

UNICEF, PSDF sign agreement for research on youth ..

2 hours ago

Qaiser Sultana, mother of PTV MD laid to rest

2 hours ago

Viva of M.Phil scholars of English Literature held ..

2 hours ago

DC for strictly implementation of coronavirus SOPs ..

2 hours ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.