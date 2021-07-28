UrduPoint.com
RCB Serves Notices To Dilapidated Buildings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:58 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has served notices to over 100 dilapidated buildings, owing to possible urban flooding in the garrison city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has served notices to over 100 dilapidated buildings, owing to possible urban flooding in the garrison city.

The RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood informed that as many as 45 buildings were found most dangerous in the city.

Those buildings were issued notices located at Saddar Bazzar, Ahta Mitho, Kashmir Road, and adjoining areas.

The inhabitants were asked to vacate the said buildings, in case of non-compliance strict action would be taken against the owners.

Meanwhile, the emergency service Rescue-1122 was on high alert to cope with the flash flood in the Nullah Leh.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the rescue staff would remain on standby to swiftly respond the emergency situation particularly in low-lying areas.

The Rescue-1122 has requested the citizens not to stand on the banks of the nullahs during flood situation and follow instructions issued by the flood control room.

