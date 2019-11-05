RCB set up squad to provide best municipal services

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Tuesday constituted a special squad to provide best municipal facilities to the local residents.

According to RCB spokesman, to keep the cantonment neat and clean, a squad comprising sweeper, gardener, electrician and pipe-fitter would provide the services on call, adding the squad would perform their duties round the clock in shifts.

He said two vehicles have been purchased for the purpose that would work under the departments concerned.

The spokesman asked the residents to avail the facility that would later be extended to other areas of the cantonment after its success.