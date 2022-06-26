UrduPoint.com

RCB Sets Up Control Room To Monitor Possible Flood Situation In Drains

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2022 | 02:00 PM

RCB sets up control room to monitor possible flood situation in drains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has set up a special control room to monitor the possible flood situation in nullahs during monsoon.

According to RCB spokesman, the flood control room would monitor the water level in all the nullahs. In case of any emergency, the citizens could call at UAN 051-111-01-01-01, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer's number 0333-4599012, Complaint Unit, Muhammad Riasat 0321-5825950, Muhammad Saleem 0334-5405620, Sanitation Unit, 0321-5750321, and Medical Unit 0300-5232966.

He said that the board had finalized arrangements for monsoon season including measures to avert any destruction and flooding in low-lying areas.

Special teams had been formed for a quick response, relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency, he added.

The spokesman said, the control room would work round the clock and the staff concerned would remain present on duty in the control room. Leaves of the staff concerned had also been cancelled, he added.

Sanitary supervisors and other officials of different areas had also been directed to monitor the urban flooding situation in their respective areas, he added.

The spokesman informed that Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar had also visited control room and different areas to review the arrangements and directed the authorities to utilize all available resources to cope with an emergency situation.

He also warned the officials that negligence on their part would not be tolerated.

395

Related Topics

Flood Water Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

5 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

13 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

13 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

13 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain fr ..

Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain from impeding constitutional aff ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.