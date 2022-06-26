RCB sets up control room to monitor possible flood situation in drains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has set up a special control room to monitor the possible flood situation in nullahs during monsoon.

According to RCB spokesman, the flood control room would monitor the water level in all the nullahs. In case of any emergency, the citizens could call at UAN 051-111-01-01-01, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer's number 0333-4599012, Complaint Unit, Muhammad Riasat 0321-5825950, Muhammad Saleem 0334-5405620, Sanitation Unit, 0321-5750321, and Medical Unit 0300-5232966.

He said that the board had finalized arrangements for monsoon season including measures to avert any destruction and flooding in low-lying areas.

Special teams had been formed for a quick response, relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency, he added.

The spokesman said, the control room would work round the clock and the staff concerned would remain present on duty in the control room. Leaves of the staff concerned had also been cancelled, he added.

Sanitary supervisors and other officials of different areas had also been directed to monitor the urban flooding situation in their respective areas, he added.

The spokesman informed that Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar had also visited control room and different areas to review the arrangements and directed the authorities to utilize all available resources to cope with an emergency situation.

He also warned the officials that negligence on their part would not be tolerated.

