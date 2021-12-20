UrduPoint.com

RCB Starts Operation To Seal Illegal Private Educational Institutions

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

RCB starts operation to seal illegal private educational institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has kicked off an operation to seal illegal private education institutions and shops in residential areas.

According to a RCB spokesman, the board had already issued 496 final notices to the owners of private educational institutions located in residential areas to vacate their buildings before end of 2021.

He informed that 12 schools and 27 shops being operated illegally in the residential areas were sealed under the operation.

The operation against private educational institutions and illegal use of residential properties had been initiated on the order of the authorities concerned, he said adding, the board had also launched an awareness campaign through newspapers, banners, posters and pamphlets to warn the violators to vacate their buildings by the end of December.

He said that the move was in line with the Supreme Court's order, according to which all private schools and colleges were supposed to shift their establishments out of residential areas.

Final notice had been issued to shift out of cantt areas by the end of December else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators and their buildings would be sealed without any discrimination, he added.

The owners of all private schools and colleges were warned of strict action on non-compliance of the order, he added.

He informed that RCB had also displayed the banners at prominent places in cantt areas to aware the public, parents, principals of educational institutions and the owners to shift private schools and colleges out of residential areas before the deadline.

He said that the institutions were earlier issued several notices to shift the buildings from the cantonment areas by December end 2021 so that the academic year of the students could be saved.

He said that final notices had been issued and now no other notice would be issued to any owner and the court order would be implemented in letter and spirit.

