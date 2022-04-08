UrduPoint.com

RCB Starts Reconstruction, Repair Work Of Different Roads

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 08:47 PM

RCB starts reconstruction, repair work of different roads

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has started reconstruction and repair work of roads in different cantt areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has started reconstruction and repair work of roads in different cantt areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the projects had been started on the special instructions of Executive Officer, RCB Imran Gulzar and the roads of Dhoke Mustakeem, Atta ul Haq Road, Convoy Road, Range Road and other roads would be reconstructed and repaired.

The CEO had issued strict instructions that no compromise should be made on quality of material and construction work.

The CEO also directed the authorities concerned that earnest efforts should also be made to address complaints of the residents.

The spokesman informed, the street lights installation work at a cost of over Rs 30 million had also been started in different Cantt areas.

The board was also completing various water supply projects to resolve water shortage issue of different areas, he said adding, the development projects would be completed within shortest possible time frame and all possible facilities would be provided to the residents.

/395

Related Topics

Shortage Water Road Rawalpindi All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to ..

Covid infection may increase blood clot risk up to 6 months: Study

10 minutes ago
 Protein linked to reduced severity of Covid

Protein linked to reduced severity of Covid

10 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 23.8 kg Ketamine, 910 grams heroin

ANF recovers 23.8 kg Ketamine, 910 grams heroin

11 minutes ago
 Police scuffle case: Court summons Capt (retd) Saf ..

Police scuffle case: Court summons Capt (retd) Safdar for indictment

11 minutes ago
 Axiom-1 First All-Commercial Manned Mission to ISS ..

Axiom-1 First All-Commercial Manned Mission to ISS Blasts Off From Cape Canavera ..

11 minutes ago
 Over 8.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.