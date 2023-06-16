UrduPoint.com

RCB Starts Survey To Identify Dilapidated Buildings

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM

RCB starts survey to identify dilapidated buildings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, here on Friday started a survey to identify dangerous buildings.

According to an RCB spokesman, the Board had directed the owners of the old buildings to take all possible precautionary measures and get the dangerous buildings repaired before the start of monsoon rains.

He informed that after completing the survey within a couple of days, notices would be issued to the owners under Section-126 of the Cantonment Act, 1924 and they would be directed to vacate or demolish their dilapidated commercial and residential properties.

The owners of the dangerous buildings particularly near Nullah Lai and other nullahs in Cantonment areas would be asked to either repair the buildings or vacate them so any damage that may result from monsoon rains could be avoided.

