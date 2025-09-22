RCB to become model residential Cantt, RCB Chief says

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will become a model residential and commercial locality of the city through improved facilities and by reducing the issues facing residents.

These words were expressed by the newly appointed CEO of the Cantt, Amir Rashid, here on Monday, while sharing his priority plans for the betterment of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas, with APP.

Amir recently assumed his office after Ali Irfan Rizvi was transferred to Karachi.

He holds a daily meeting with his senior management brass to review the progress of various departments and pass necessary instructions.

"We have to manage it as a house, so every corner of the board must be in order", he said.

To a question, the RCB chief maintained that providing quality life for the residents remained the top priority of the Cantt board.

"RCB is one of the important cantonments engulfing educational, commercial, and professional activities, including hospitals, educational institutions, famous commercial entities, and important organizations for which RCB must be an upright organization providing the best facilities to its residents and businessmen", he said.

Amir Rashid is known for his best practices during his tenure as CEO at Chaklala Cantt Board. He is making some important administrative changes as his priority to ease the states of affairs, swift resolution to public queries and maintain the organization's discipline.

To miscellaneous questions, the CEO assured of his full support in redressing water issues.

"Though we have sufficient water reservoir as a result of recent rains, some technical issues do persist, which will be solved too", he said.

Amir also expressed his resolve to facilitate the business community, particularly their tax matters.

"The responsibilities are always a two-way maneuvering, residents have to follow rules and regulations related to property matters, timely depositing water and house taxes wherever applied, and cooperate with RCB, which has the prime responsibility to facilitate and accommodate residents and the business community", he said.

However, the RCB chief urged the citizens and business communities to clear their outstanding taxes at their earliest.

Highlighting the recently conducted grand operation against encroachments, the CEO said it would continue till the roads and markets of the Cantt are cleared

Regarding the by-election in Ward-8, the CEO said that the election would be conducted free and fair, arrangements of which were being made.

He informed that submission and withdrawal of candidates' nomination papers, and their scrutiny were in process. Every contestant will be provided equal opportunity in the forthcoming by-election, he added.

