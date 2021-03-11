UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCB To Distribute 4500 Free Saplings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

RCB to distribute 4500 free saplings

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) would distribute 4500 saplings free of cost during March 12 to 14 and citizens can visit the nurseries of the board to get the plants

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) would distribute 4500 saplings free of cost during March 12 to 14 and citizens can visit the nurseries of the board to get the plants.

According to RCB spokesman, the board would also distribute plants under its door to door campaign particularly in Westridge, Naseerabad and Askari-11 areas.

The board under spring plantation campaign 2021 has planted a large number of saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment.

Raja Akram Road, Sher Khan Road, Chakra and several other areas have especially been covered under the plantation campaign, he informed.

He said, the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik had urged the residents to play a role and cooperate with cantt staff to make the environment healthy and green.

A plan had also been formulated for urban forest at Bhatta Chowk, he added.

He said, Pine, 'Amaltas', 'Chinar', Guava, 'Kinnow', Lemon, 'Raat ki Rani' (Cestrum), Alstonia, Bougainvillea and other plants were being planted in house, offices and at roadsides under the campaign 'Clean and Green Pakistan.' The board was also making efforts to spread the awareness under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign. Banners had also been displayed at important cantt intersections, he added.

He said that well trained staff of garden branch of RCB were engaged to accomplish the job. These professionals were ordered to approach the houses, offices, schools and colleges etc to ensure proper plantation and to apprise the residents how to take care of these plants, he said.

395

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Road Job Rawalpindi March (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body recommends survey about Maritime exact ..

6 minutes ago

Corona vaccination to be administered to 1.2m seni ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan has no bilateral procurement agreement wi ..

6 minutes ago

Registration for Sailor in Pak Navy will continue ..

6 minutes ago

UK's Johnson 'saddened' by case of missing London ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.