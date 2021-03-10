UrduPoint.com
RCB To Distribute Free Saplings During Mar 12 To 14

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

RCB to distribute free saplings during Mar 12 to 14

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has decided to distribute free of cost saplings during March 12 to 14 and the citizens can visit the nurseries of the board to get the plants.

According to RCB spokesman, the board under spring plantation campaign 2021 has planted thousands of saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment.

He informed that Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) RCB was visiting different spring plantation sites to inspect the plantation.

A plan had also been formulated for urban forest at Bhatta Chowk, he added.

He said, Pine, 'Amaltas', 'Chinar', Guava, 'Kinnow', Lemon, 'Raat ki Rani' (Cestrum), Alstonia, Bougainvillea and other plants were being planted in house, offices and at roadsides under the campaign 'Clean and Green Pakistan.'He said that well trained staff of garden branch of RCB were engaged to accomplish the job.

These professionals were ordered to approach the houses, offices, schools and colleges etc to ensure proper plantation and to apprise the residents how to take care of these plants, he said.

