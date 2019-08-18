RCB to plant 29,300 saplings under monsoon plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) will plant over 29,300 saplings of different species under monsoon plantation drive.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mehmood, the RCB had launched monsoon plantation drive for which the Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza had issued orders to deploy all resources to make the campaign a success.

The authorities concerned of the Cantonment Board were directed to perform their work properly and make all out efforts to achieve the target till September 30, he said.

The RCB was also making efforts and taking measures for improving the overall cleanliness and plantation in its respective areas, he added.

The residents were also called upon to extend full cooperation to the civic body and put garbage in dustbins placed in all areas.

Awareness pamphlets were also being distributed among the citizens during the campaign.

He said, the Board had set a target of planting 11,120 plants of different species besides 16,900 fruit plant saplings which would be planted on Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Saddar, Nisar Park, Seham school, Westridge Graveyard, Kashmir Road, Parade Road and in other cantt areas.

He urged the residents and shopkeepers to help in protecting the new plantations adding, the residents should also play their role by undertaking plantation in and around their residences to help protect ever deteriorating environment which is getting warmer due to depleting greenery.