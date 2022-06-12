RCB to set up cattle market at Bhatta Chowk for sale, purchase of sacrificial animals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will establish a cattle market at Bhatta Chowk on Misrial Road for the sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RCB Imran Gulzar, the board had auctioned the contract to establish a temporary cattle market at Bhatta Chowk on Misrial Road for Rs 80.6 million.

The contractor would set up a temporary cattle market in Bhatta Chowk and a ban would be imposed on sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in all other areas of the cantonment.

He informed that the contract was awarded in a transparent manner to the highest bidder, Moeen Khan, who offered Rs 80.6 million in the auction in which 35 bidders participated.

He said that the contractor would charge Rs 2,000 per goat and sheep and Rs 3,000 per cow and bull from the buyer.

The market would be set up on modern lines where besides water, veterinary doctors would also be available to examine the health of the animals, he added.

The RCB, he said, would form teams to check the illegal cattle markets in the cantonment areas, adding that no animal vendor would be allowed to bring sacrificial animals in the residential areas.

The CEO said that sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on the roads and streets would be banned and efforts would be made to keep the cantonment area neat and clean during the Eid-ul-Azha days.

The authorities concerned would also be asked to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs). Strict action would be taken against vendors who violate orders besides imposition of heavy fine and confiscation of the animals, he said.

