UrduPoint.com

RCB To Set Up Cattle Market At Bhatta Chowk For Sale, Purchase Of Sacrificial Animals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

RCB to set up cattle market at Bhatta Chowk for sale, purchase of sacrificial animals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will establish a cattle market at Bhatta Chowk on Misrial Road for the sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RCB Imran Gulzar, the board had auctioned the contract to establish a temporary cattle market at Bhatta Chowk on Misrial Road for Rs 80.6 million.

The contractor would set up a temporary cattle market in Bhatta Chowk and a ban would be imposed on sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in all other areas of the cantonment.

He informed that the contract was awarded in a transparent manner to the highest bidder, Moeen Khan, who offered Rs 80.6 million in the auction in which 35 bidders participated.

He said that the contractor would charge Rs 2,000 per goat and sheep and Rs 3,000 per cow and bull from the buyer.

The market would be set up on modern lines where besides water, veterinary doctors would also be available to examine the health of the animals, he added.

The RCB, he said, would form teams to check the illegal cattle markets in the cantonment areas, adding that no animal vendor would be allowed to bring sacrificial animals in the residential areas.

The CEO said that sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on the roads and streets would be banned and efforts would be made to keep the cantonment area neat and clean during the Eid-ul-Azha days.

The authorities concerned would also be asked to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs). Strict action would be taken against vendors who violate orders besides imposition of heavy fine and confiscation of the animals, he said.

\395

Related Topics

Water Moeen Khan Fine Road Sale Rawalpindi Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

8 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

17 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

18 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

18 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.