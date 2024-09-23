Open Menu

RCB To Start Anti-dengue Spraying On Emergency Basis

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment board has decided to start spraying and fogging in its areas, on an emergency basis as the dengue outbreak has shown a sudden increase in Rawalpindi.

The Chief Cantonment Executive Officer RCB, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi on Monday issued an order to take all measures to eliminate dengue virus, and to take strict actions against SOPs violations.

According to the details, banners and posters of dengue campaigns have been displayed in all the wards of the Cantt in order to create awareness among the citizens. Filed surveillance is also underway during which tyre shops, factories, shops, hotels, plots, filtration plants and graveyards in different areas of Cantt were vandalized.

The anti-dengue teams are conducting fogging operations in various areas.

The CEO RCB appealed to the general public to keep their surroundings clean and not allow water to stay anywhere. The CEO is supervising the dengue teams.

Moreover, a dengue ward has been established in the Cantt General Hospital.

Ali Raza, the media coordinator RCB informed that a coordinated plan has been formulated by the RCB to take measures in countering the prevailing challenge of dengue morbidity. He informed that field teams have been instructed to show zero tolerance in taking actions against the violations of dengue SOPs.

It is worth mentioning that 12 dengue cases were reported from RCB areas recently from different Cantt wards.

