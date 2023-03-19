RCB to start cleanliness work of Nullahs soon: ACEO RCB

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The cleanliness work of Cantt Nullahs would be launched soon and all Nullahs would be cleared, said Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Umair Mehboob.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to launch a grand operation to remove encroachments.

A special committee would also be formed to resolve the complaints of the traders as soon as possible.

The ACEO said that the board would start the cleanliness work of the Nullahs soon and it would be completed before start of monsoon rains.

He said that the board was facing water shortage but all available resources were being utilized to supply water to the residents.

Efforts would also be made to resolve water shortage issue on priority, he added.

The board would also launch an operation against illegal hand-cart bazaars, he said.

