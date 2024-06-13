RCB Unveils Grand Cleaning Plan On Eid-ul-Azha
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 10:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment board RCB has prepared a grand waste management plan on Eid-ul-Azha to maintain Cantt's cleanliness regarding festive sacrificial activities. With 110 vehicles and 700 personnel, the plan will be executed under the direct supervision of Umair Mahmboob, the Add'l CEO RCB, till the last day of the Eid.
The Additional CEOs RCB, Umair Mahmboob and Haider Shuja informed the media in a press conference here on Tuesday, that the grand plan was three shifts driven and would be monitored through a control room in RCB.
All three days I will directly monitor all the supervisors in the field, said Umair Mahmboob while elaborating complaint management system. He informed the live monitoring will include 30 minutes time management for speedy response by the filed workers.
Umair Mahmboob further informed that teams would collect the wastes from different collection points and would carry it to 2 main transferring points, located one each in Dhoke Syedan and Old Daewoo bus stand areas from where it would be transported to the dumping points.
We have cancelled the Eid holidays of the relevant personnel on duty, including myself in this regard, he said. The additional CEO further informed that every supervisor detailed in a particular point would be responsible for cleaning and spraying in his area.
Add'l CEO Haider Shuja informed that for better services, RCB has also hired 65 vehicles to be used for sacrificial waste management. There would be 10 complaint cells set up in different wards of the cantonment areas where RCB personnel would be present for 24 hrs a day in 3 day plan.
To a question he informed that RCB's enforcement teams were engaged in taking actions on illegal sale points of sacrificial animals.
Shuja encouraged the citizens to cooperate with RCB during the cleanliness campaign by responsibly placing the wastes on prescribed areas. Citizens having any complaints regarding waste collection plan or monsoon rains during Eid, should contact at helpline numbers of RCB, UAN 111070707, 051-9274421-22-23.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt earmarks Rs 42.5b for school education6 minutes ago
-
CM directs to procure 4000 devices for E-tagging repeat criminals, monitoring dacoits activities thr ..6 minutes ago
-
Sindh University announces Eid-ul-Azha, summer vacations6 minutes ago
-
AJK PM vows to serve state population, continue welfare works6 minutes ago
-
PTI founder's marriage case adjourned till Friday16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds meeting, reviews progress controlling power theft cases16 minutes ago
-
7,000 tube wells to be shifted to solar energy: Mujtaba16 minutes ago
-
PPSC successfully conducts exam of 32000 candidates26 minutes ago
-
Al-Mashaer Metro uses advanced technology to keep pilgrims safe in holy sites: Al-Farshouti26 minutes ago
-
LTN Family given 30-day time to clear journalists’ dues36 minutes ago
-
UNFPA organize session regarding CRVS46 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses Punjab govt's applications for transfer of cases56 minutes ago