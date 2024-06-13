RCB unveils grand cleaning plan on Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment board RCB has prepared a grand waste management plan on Eid-ul-Azha to maintain Cantt's cleanliness regarding festive sacrificial activities. With 110 vehicles and 700 personnel, the plan will be executed under the direct supervision of Umair Mahmboob, the Add'l CEO RCB, till the last day of the Eid.

The Additional CEOs RCB, Umair Mahmboob and Haider Shuja informed the media in a press conference here on Tuesday, that the grand plan was three shifts driven and would be monitored through a control room in RCB.

All three days I will directly monitor all the supervisors in the field, said Umair Mahmboob while elaborating complaint management system. He informed the live monitoring will include 30 minutes time management for speedy response by the filed workers.

Umair Mahmboob further informed that teams would collect the wastes from different collection points and would carry it to 2 main transferring points, located one each in Dhoke Syedan and Old Daewoo bus stand areas from where it would be transported to the dumping points.

We have cancelled the Eid holidays of the relevant personnel on duty, including myself in this regard, he said. The additional CEO further informed that every supervisor detailed in a particular point would be responsible for cleaning and spraying in his area.

Add'l CEO Haider Shuja informed that for better services, RCB has also hired 65 vehicles to be used for sacrificial waste management. There would be 10 complaint cells set up in different wards of the cantonment areas where RCB personnel would be present for 24 hrs a day in 3 day plan.

To a question he informed that RCB's enforcement teams were engaged in taking actions on illegal sale points of sacrificial animals.

Shuja encouraged the citizens to cooperate with RCB during the cleanliness campaign by responsibly placing the wastes on prescribed areas. Citizens having any complaints regarding waste collection plan or monsoon rains during Eid, should contact at helpline numbers of RCB, UAN 111070707, 051-9274421-22-23.