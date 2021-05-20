UrduPoint.com
RCB Urges Residents To Use Water Cautiously

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage in the summer season.

Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umer Farooq told APP that all out efforts are being made to meet the water demand of the residents of Cantonment areas. He said that the campaign has been launched in the cantonment while Banners and posters have been exhibited with the slogan to save water.

Action in accordance with the law would be taken against those who waste water on washing cars, gardening and other chores, however, those who will not avoid lavish use of water, the board will cancel their connections.

RCB is also taking action against those who have illegal water connections. Most of the illegal water connections have been disconnected, he said adding the residents have been warned that stern action would be taken with imposition of heavy fines against those who would be found indulge in any such practices. Special teams were deployed to check illegal connections, he addedTo a question he said that RCB has been effectively pursuing its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady water supply to the residents.

