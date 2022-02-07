UrduPoint.com

RCB Ward No. 2 By-elections; Election Material To Be Handed Over To POs On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 10:10 PM

The Returning Officer (RO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Ward No. 2 Imran Gulzar would hand over election material to the Presiding Officers (POs) on Tuesday for the by-elections to be held on February 9

The POs concerned would receive the election material including ballot boxes, seals, polling booths, ink, ballot papers and other necessary items for the polling stations.

The by-elections would be held under the supervision of the RO, Ward No 2 Imran Gulzar and district Returning Officer.

The election material has been kept in the double lock up in tight security arrangements. The RO would directly provide election material to the POs concerned in this regard.

Training of polling staff, screens for compartment and seating arrangements for the presiding officers in the constituency had already been completed.

Imran Gulzar informed that foolproof security arrangements had also been finalized for the by-elections. The vehicles had also been arranged with the help of the Secretary, Regional Transport Authority to facilitate the polling staff and send election material and election staff to polling stations concerned on the Election Day, he added.

Assistant Commissioner, Cantt who is also Assistant Returning Officer on Monday visited different polling stations particularly sensitive and checked all the arrangements.

A control room has also been set up in RCB office where one returning officer would remain present all the time to monitor the elections and polling activities.

The RO had decided that public and private educational institutions of Ward No. 2 would remain closed on the Election Day.

The authorities concerned were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the polling day. The security plan and traffic arrangements for the by-elections were also finalized for the Election Day.

The RO had instructed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources for holding by-elections in a peaceful, transparent and impartial manner.

He said that strict implementation of the "Code of Conduct" issued by the Election Commission would be ensured in letter and spirit.

The local government elections were postponed in RCB Ward 2 due to the death of a female candidate.

The polling would be held on February 9 from 8 am to 5 pm. Provisional results would be released on the same day, while final results by the RO would be released on February 12.

