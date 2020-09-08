Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has advised the owners of illegal residential buildings to get regularized the building maps without fines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has advised the owners of illegal residential buildings to get regularized the building maps without fines.

According to a RCB spokesman, the board had launched an amnesty scheme for illegal residential buildings under which the owners had been asked to legalise their illegal structures without fines.

The amnesty scheme was announced for illegal structures of domestic units, constructed before 2015, he added.

The owners of the illegal buildings would pay a fee of Rs 2500 to have their building map made by an approved architect which would be submitted to the Board for formal approval, he said and informed that three field offices had been set up in Allahabad for the residents of Ward Number 1 & 10, Valley Road for Ward Number 2,3,4,8 & 9 and 'Baraf Khana, Masrial Road' for Ward Number 5, 6 & 7.

He said, special awareness campaign had also been launched through banners, posters and newspapers ads.

To a question he informed that a special operation against illegal constructions in commercial areas would also be launched soon. Citizens could get registered their complaints at CB Care application, he added.

He told that the board was also preparing a list of the officials, allegedly involved in illegal construction so that after proper inquiry, strict disciplinary action could be taken.

The spokesman said the amnesty scheme had been launched to legalise all illegal structures in the cantonment areas to bring the practice to an end.

He said several residents had constructed residential buildings without approved building plans which caused problems for the civic body.

The official said, the scheme had been launched initially for a period of two months and continue till Oct 31, this year.

Owners of illegal residential buildings constructed on a plot up to 10 marla would be regularized, he said.