RCB's Amnesty Scheme; Three Days Left To Regularize Illegal Buildings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 01:44 PM

RCB's amnesty scheme; Three days left to regularize illegal buildings

The amnesty scheme for illegal domestic structures launched by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will end on December 31

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The amnesty scheme for illegal domestic structures launched by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will end on December 31.

According to a RCB spokesman, the board had launched an amnesty scheme for illegal residential buildings under which the owners had been asked to legalise their illegal structures without fines.

The amnesty scheme was announced for illegal structures of domestic units, constructed before 2015, he added.

The owners of the illegal buildings were paying a fee of Rs 2500 to have their building map made by an approved architect which was being submitted to the Board for formal approval, he said and informed that three field offices had been set up in Allahabad for the residents of Ward Number 1 & 10, Valley Road for Ward Number 2,3,4,8 & 9 and 'Baraf Khana, Masrial Road' for Ward Number 5, 6 & 7.

He said, special awareness campaign had also been launched through banners, posters and newspapers ads.

To a question he informed that a special operation against illegal constructions in commercial areas would also be launched soon.

The citizens could also get registered their complaints at CB Care application, he added.

He told that the board was also preparing a list of the officials, allegedly involved in illegal construction so that after proper inquiry, strict disciplinary action could be taken.

He said the amnesty scheme had been launched to legalise all illegal structures in the cantonment areas to bring the practice to an end.

He said several residents had constructed residential buildings without approved building plans which causes problems for the civic body.

The spokesman said, the scheme had been launched initially for a period of two months but extended till Dec 31, this year on the request of the residents.

The owners of illegal residential buildings constructed on a plot up to 10 marla are being regularized, he said.

To another question he informed that there would be no extension in the amnesty scheme and the citizens should legalize their illegal buildings until Dec 31.

The residents who have any query can contact on 051-111-07-07-07 or 0333-0661233, he added.

