RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) President/Station Commander Brig. Salman Nazar on Thursday presided over the monthly board meeting to review the overall progress of different schemes.

The meeting was attended by RCB's Executive Officer Imran Gulzar, Vice President Malik Maneer Ahmed, elected members, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Malik Tahir Ayub, Haji Zafar Iqbal, Malik Mansoor Afsar, Ch. Shakoor Ahmed, Malik Saghir Ahmed, minority member Khurram Shehzad Gul and others.

The meeting, besides discussing in detail the agenda items, also analysed the income and expenditures of the RCB and approved 100 residential building plans.

To a question, the RCB spokesman replied that RCB's anti-encroachment drive was in full swing in the Cantt area.

During the operation, the spokesman said that the anti-encroachment team had demolished several illegally constructed sheds saying that notices had also been served to the owners warning them to "remove encroachments without any further delay".

Moreover, he said that "eight truckloads of different items" including hand carts, tables, and chairs had been seized from different vendors and shopkeepers who had illegally set up their stalls on pathways and roads in different areas.