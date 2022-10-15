UrduPoint.com

RCB's Board Meeting Reviews Progress On Different Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

RCB's board meeting reviews progress on different schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The monthly board meeting of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) was held here on Saturday, which was presided over by its president Brig. Salman Nazar.

The meeting was attended by RCB's Executive Officer Imran Gulzar, Vice President Malik Maneer Ahmed, elected members, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Rashid Ahmed Khan, Malik Tahir Ayub, Haji Zafar Iqbal, Malik Mansoor Afsar, Ch. Shakoor Ahmed, Malik Saghir Ahmed, minority member Khurram Shehzad Gul and others.

The meeting besides discussing in detail the agenda items, reviewed the overall progress on different schemes.

The meeting also discussed income and expenditures of the RCB and approved purchase of Phaco Cutter Pulsar-2 Optikon machine for Cantonment General Hospital, store goods and several other agenda items.

To a question the RCB Spokesman said that RCB's anti-encroachment drive was in full swing in the Cantt area.

During the operation the spokesman said that the anti-encroachment team had demolished several illegally constructed sheds saying that notices had also been served to the owners warning them to remove encroachments without any further delay. Moreover, he said that seven truckloads of different items including hand carts, tables, chairs had been seized from different vendors and shopkeepers who had illegally set up their stalls on pathways and roads in different areas.

Related Topics

Minority Rashid Rawalpindi Progress From

Recent Stories

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

12 minutes ago
 What Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma say about each other ..

What Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma say about each other?

29 minutes ago
 Babar Azam marks his birthday with international c ..

Babar Azam marks his birthday with international cricketers

1 hour ago
 NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

NSC decides to revitalize anti-terrorism system

2 hours ago
 Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete out ..

Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete outcomes: Asif

4 hours ago
 "One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges ..

"One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges Pakistan's nukes lack cohesio ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.