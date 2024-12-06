RCB's Book Fair, Flowers Exhibition Begins
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A stunning three day book fair and flowers exhibition, organized by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) begins here at the famous Bank Road, Sadar on Friday.
President Cantonment Board, Brigadier Ahmed Nawaz reviewed the activity.
RCB Chief, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi on the occasion briefed the president about the aim of the event. He informed that various types of flowering plants are being displayed to create a refreshing environmental appeal. He also briefed about the book stalls containing books of diverse fields.
Additional CEO Haider Shuja and Deputy CEO Nasir Kamal were also present on the occasion.
"The book fair includes books on diverse subjects", he said and added that according to the vision of DG Military Land and Cantonment, people have been provided with entertainment and shopping opportunities.
"Such flower exhibitions make the atmosphere more beautiful.
The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board will continue to provide such entertainment opportunities to the public", he said.
Brigadier Ahmed Nawaz congratulated the Cantonment Board for organizing the flower exhibition. He highlighted that it was very important for the youth of Pakistan to be inclined towards books.
In a brief interaction with APP, Additional CEO RCB, Haider Shuja said that RCB was in effort to provide conductive shopping atmosphere in the commercial areas of the Cantt areas. He urged the citizens to visit and participate in the festival which would be a great encouragement.
The citizens expressed their rejoicing comments and said that they were very impressed by this exhibition. Such exhibitions should be organized regularly, they said.
Besides book stalls and flowering showcases, a number of food stalls have also been set up in the fair.
