RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The spring tree plantation campaign 2022 launched by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) is in full swing as the RCB teams are planting saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment.

According to RCB spokesman, the Horticulture branch of the board under its spring tree plantation drive would plant thousands of saplings in different areas of the cantonment.

He said that the drive would continue till April 15 and around 25,000 saplings would be planted under the campaign.

He informed, the officers concerned of the Horticulture Branch were visiting different spring plantation sites to inspect the plantation work being done under the campaign.

He said, Pine, 'Amaltas', 'Chinar', Guava, 'Kinnow', Lemon, 'Raat ki Rani' (Cestrum), Alstonia, Bougainvillea and other plants were being planted in houses, offices and at roadsides under the campaign 'Clean and Green Pakistan.

' He said that well trained staff of garden branch of RCB was engaged to accomplish the job. These professionals were ordered to approach the houses, offices, schools and colleges etc to ensure proper plantation and to apprise the residents how to take care of these plants, he said.

He urged the citizens particularly youngsters to come forward and play a role to make the plantation campaign a success.

Every citizen should plant a sapling and ensure its care as well, he said adding, though, special plantation campaigns are launched but, it's not only responsibility of the government departments, rather, every citizen has a role which must be fulfilled to make the campaigns successful.

