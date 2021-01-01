(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The week long winter family festival organized by Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) here at Rumi Park concluded on Thursday night and a large number of citizens thronged the event, a food and entertainment festival.

According to RCB spokesman, the administration was ensuring strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid spread of coronavirus.

The festival organised by RCB, brought scores of families to Rumi Park where they had fun and enjoyed lunch and dinner with their families at the food stalls.

The spokesman said, the RCB administration made untiring efforts to make the event successful so that the citizens could enjoy with their families in a safe atmosphere.

The kids also enjoyed the festival as special kids' zone was made for their enjoyment.

The event included beautiful decor of Christmas trees, lighting, game show, jumping castles, horse dance, magic show, edibles stalls and a chrysanthemum flowers exhibition.

The beautiful species of Chrysanthemum were spreading autumn hues.

He said, the credit of all plantation went to Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Maria Jabeen, Horticulturists Mehar Gul and her team which worked day and night to make the plantation campaign a success.

He said the citizens had also lauded efforts of the Cantonment authorities particularly the gardeners who worked hard to undertake plantations.

He said that more than 100 species of chrysanthemum flowers were displayed in the exhibition.

The venue was presenting a festive look where exquisite colours and aroma of fresh flowers were adding to the aura of the exhibition.

The citizens also called the festival a source of relief from tensions for them. They were of the view that the Cantonment Board administration should keep on arranging such events.