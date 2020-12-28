UrduPoint.com
RCB's Winter Family Festival Continues To Attract Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:30 PM

The week long winter family festival organized by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) here at Rumi Park is attracting a large number of citizens who are enthusiastically visiting the event

According to RCB spokesman, the administration was ensuring strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in this food and entertainment festival which will end on December 31 to avoid spread of coronavirus.

The festival organised by RCB, brought scores of families to Rumi Park where they had fun and enjoyed at the stalls. They had lunch and dinner with their families at the food stalls.

The spokesman said, the RCB administration made untiring efforts to make the event successful so that the citizens could enjoy with their families in a safe atmosphere.

The kids also enjoyed the festival as special kids' zone was made for their enjoyment.

The event includes beautiful decor of Christmas trees, lighting, game show, jumping castles, horse dance, magic show, edibles stalls and a chrysanthemum flowers exhibition.

The beautiful species of Chrysanthemum are spreading autumn hues.

The credit of all plantation goes to Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Maria Jabeen, Horticulturists Mehar Gul and her team which worked day and night to make the plantation campaign a success, he added.

He informed, the citizens had also lauded efforts of the Cantt authorities particularly the gardeners who worked hard to undertake plantations.

He said that more than 100 species of chrysanthemum flowers have been displayed in the exhibition.

The venue is presenting a festive look where exquisite colours and aroma of fresh flowers are adding to the aura of the exhibition.

The citizens also called the festival a source of relief from tensions for them. They were of the view that the Board administration should keep on arranging such events.

