RCC Bridge to be constructed in 12 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned have directed for the construction of the bridge and multi-cell culverts on National Highway at Talash and Shamsi Khan to be completed in 12 months.

"The construction of one Reinforced Concrete Cement (RCC) Bridge and multi-cell culverts on National Highway at Talash and Shamsi Khan in 12 District Lower Dir (Dir - Chitral Road N-45) has already been approved and is at the procurement stage," an official told APP on Sunday.

He said the construction period for the said work was one year. "The work is expected to commence within three months, after completion of the procurement process as per Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules and PEC guidelines," he added.

"The project has been approved for the replacement of Talash and Shamsi Khan Causeways with Permanent Culvert-Bridge between 110-113km Dir Lower Box Culvert at 110km and PSC Bridge at 112km (N-45)," he said.

