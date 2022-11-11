RCCI "2nd Food Fest" organized to promote healthy activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan inaugurated the second edition of Pindi Food Fest (Food Mela) organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at Ayub Park here on Friday.

RCCI officer bearers, Chairman RDA Tariq Murtaza, former presidents, representatives from trade associations and stall owners were also present at the ceremony.

The Commissioner lauded RCCI's efforts for promoting healthy activities along with trade activities.

He also visited different stalls and appreciated the products.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq said that organizing the food festival was to promote traditional and regional cuisine, introduce new flavours and provide opportunities to entrepreneurs for networking and branding.

He said that more than sixty stalls of different types of food had been set up in the three-day fair.

Women entrepreneurs associated with the food business were also allowed to launch their brands. "This will also enable them to expand their business networks by interacting with other women entrepreneurs.

Another goal of this festival was to encourage and inspire women who have not yet started their businesses to enter into the field of entrepreneurship, he added.

Saqib informed that on the occasion of the food festival, there was a musical evening and kid's carnival for the entertainment of families.