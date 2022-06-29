UrduPoint.com

RCCI Applauds Elimination Of 17% Sales Tax On Pharmaceuticals

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 09:20 PM

RCCI applauds elimination of 17% sales tax on pharmaceuticals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Nadeem Rauf said that abolition of the 17 percent sales tax on pharmaceuticals would not only make medicines cheaper but also alleviate the shortage of capital for pharma related companies to manufacture medicines.

In a statement released here on Wednesday, he said that the imposition of 17 percent sales tax on pharmaceuticals had caused the production of medicines to decrease, and there was a fear of shortage of life-saving drugs.

He maintained that the RCCI had also presented his recommendations to the government on removing the 17 percent sales tax from the chamber's platform at the All Pakistan Chambers Conference held in January 2022.

He said that the sales tax imposed on raw materials had multiplied the prices of medicines and expressed hope that the reduction in sales tax would make drugs cheaper and more available.

Nadeem informed that the Chairman Standing Committee on Medicine of the Chamber along with his team played a vital role while successfully negotiating with the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Drugs Rawalpindi Chamber January Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Land dispute claims three lives in Quetta

Land dispute claims three lives in Quetta

2 hours ago
 Two Assistant superintendents of district Jail Abb ..

Two Assistant superintendents of district Jail Abbottabad promoted

2 hours ago
 25 including 2 POs arrested, arms, drugs recovered ..

25 including 2 POs arrested, arms, drugs recovered

2 hours ago
 Livestock dept to distribute 90 poultry units on J ..

Livestock dept to distribute 90 poultry units on July 7

2 hours ago
 SSP takes notice of robbery of journalist

SSP takes notice of robbery of journalist

2 hours ago
 Islamabad traffic police officials rewarded on goo ..

Islamabad traffic police officials rewarded on good performance

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.