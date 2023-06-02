RCCI BUILD 2023 Expo kicks off at Topi Rakh Complex

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha on Friday inaugurated a three days Build Expo 2023 at Topi Rakh Complex, Ayub Park.

The exhibition has stalls based on various products, including property, builders, developers, construction and allied industry-related materials, ceramics, tiles, electric cables, interior, paint, and hardware.

The ambassadors of Tajikistan, Jordan and Palestine visited the exhibition and went around various stalls.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi congratulated the Chamber administration and officials for organizing the successful exhibition.

Rawalpindi Chamber has a vital role in the promotion of business activities and the development of the country, he added.

President Saqib Rafiq said the purpose of organizing the Expo was to promote business activities.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, DGRDA Saif Anwar Jappa and Group Leader Rawalpindi Chamber Sohail Altaf, Chairman Expo Sardar Tanveer inaugurated, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, former presidents, executive committee members and stall owners were also present on the occasion.