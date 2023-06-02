UrduPoint.com

RCCI BUILD 2023 Expo Kicks Off At Topi Rakh Complex

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 09:10 PM

RCCI BUILD 2023 Expo kicks off at Topi Rakh Complex

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha on Friday inaugurated a three days Build Expo 2023 at Topi Rakh Complex, Ayub Park.

The exhibition has stalls based on various products, including property, builders, developers, construction and allied industry-related materials, ceramics, tiles, electric cables, interior, paint, and hardware.

The ambassadors of Tajikistan, Jordan and Palestine visited the exhibition and went around various stalls.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi congratulated the Chamber administration and officials for organizing the successful exhibition.

Rawalpindi Chamber has a vital role in the promotion of business activities and the development of the country, he added.

President Saqib Rafiq said the purpose of organizing the Expo was to promote business activities.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, DGRDA Saif Anwar Jappa and Group Leader Rawalpindi Chamber Sohail Altaf, Chairman Expo Sardar Tanveer inaugurated, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, former presidents, executive committee members and stall owners were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Business Palestine Rawalpindi Tajikistan Chamber Topi

Recent Stories

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on eva ..

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on evacuation plane

15 minutes ago
 National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tac ..

National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tackling climate change, hosting ..

15 minutes ago
 NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

25 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly w ..

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

25 minutes ago
 Bullet raided body of woman found

Bullet raided body of woman found

21 minutes ago
 Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in dif ..

Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in different crimes

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.