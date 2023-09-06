RCCI Cairo Business Conference to begin on September, 7

The Pakistan- Egypt Business Opportunities Conference being organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will commence in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan- Egypt business Opportunities Conference being organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will commence in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq in a statement informed that on the sidelines of the Business Opportunity Conference, Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings would provide an exclusive platform for delegates to establish meaningful connections and nurture potential partnerships.

He said that the trade volume between Pakistan and Egypt was close to $400 million which could be increased to one billion Dollars in a couple of years and added that by enhancing trade cooperation with Egypt, Pakistan could get easy access to many African markets including Libya, Morocco, Sudan and Algeria.

Saqib Rafiq said that with participation from esteemed Egyptian businessmen, the event was primed to set a new precedent in fostering bilateral economic growth and partnerships.

He urged that both sides should focus on developing strong linkages between their private sectors in order to explore all untapped areas of trade promotion.

The conference, organized by RCCI, would witness the convergence of visionary entrepreneurs from both Pakistan and Egypt, he added.