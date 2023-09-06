Open Menu

RCCI Cairo Business Conference To Begin On September, 7

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 08:54 PM

RCCI Cairo Business Conference to begin on September, 7

The Pakistan- Egypt Business Opportunities Conference being organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will commence in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan- Egypt business Opportunities Conference being organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will commence in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq in a statement informed that on the sidelines of the Business Opportunity Conference, Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings would provide an exclusive platform for delegates to establish meaningful connections and nurture potential partnerships.

He said that the trade volume between Pakistan and Egypt was close to $400 million which could be increased to one billion Dollars in a couple of years and added that by enhancing trade cooperation with Egypt, Pakistan could get easy access to many African markets including Libya, Morocco, Sudan and Algeria.

Saqib Rafiq said that with participation from esteemed Egyptian businessmen, the event was primed to set a new precedent in fostering bilateral economic growth and partnerships.

He urged that both sides should focus on developing strong linkages between their private sectors in order to explore all untapped areas of trade promotion.

The conference, organized by RCCI, would witness the convergence of visionary entrepreneurs from both Pakistan and Egypt, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Egypt Cairo Rawalpindi Algeria Sudan Libya Morocco Chamber Market Commerce Event All From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

VOA South & Central Asia Division Head calls on NA ..

VOA South & Central Asia Division Head calls on NA Speaker

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs DCs to monitor price control ..

Commissioner directs DCs to monitor price control drive

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Oscar Selection Committee Announced for ..

Pakistan's Oscar Selection Committee Announced for 2024

26 minutes ago
 Storms kill 12 in Mediterranean, east Europe

Storms kill 12 in Mediterranean, east Europe

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police get two-day physical remand of Pe ..

Islamabad Police get two-day physical remand of Pervaiz Elahi

3 minutes ago
 ‘India’s growth is good for the world’: PM M ..

‘India’s growth is good for the world’: PM Modi

27 minutes ago
CDA directed to provide all facilities to private ..

CDA directed to provide all facilities to private sector

15 minutes ago
 British Council decides to reduce examination fee

British Council decides to reduce examination fee

39 minutes ago
 Shehbaz emphasizes unity, military might, economic ..

Shehbaz emphasizes unity, military might, economic growth as cornerstones of sur ..

39 minutes ago
 PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opport ..

PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

15 minutes ago
 Cinema board paintings exhibition brings back memo ..

Cinema board paintings exhibition brings back memories of classic old-school art ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan's annual 48.5m tons waste underscore unta ..

Pakistan's annual 48.5m tons waste underscore untapped recycling business potent ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan