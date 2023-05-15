UrduPoint.com

RCCI Calls For Joint Efforts To End Political And Economic Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 09:07 PM

RCCI calls for joint efforts to end political and economic crisis

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged stakeholders to put joint efforts to end the current political and economic crisis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged stakeholders to put joint efforts to end the current political and economic crisis.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq while addressing a meeting at the chamber said, "We strongly believe that the economic situation of the country will improve only when there is political stability".

The business community was deeply concerned about the current political uncertainty and economic crisis, he added.

President Saqib Rafiq said that the vandalism of public properties and violent incidents had badly distorted the image of Pakistan.

The internet shutdown not only affected online businesses but citizens and businessmen had to face severe difficulties in communication and banking payments.

Group leader Sohail Altaf on the occasion said that "Pakistan is everything, it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to protect the rights and interests of the 230 million people of Pakistan."He added that the stakeholders should come forward in the national interest and play their role as 230 million people were now eyeing them.

More Stories From Pakistan

