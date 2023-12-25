Open Menu

RCCI Celebrates Quaid's 147th Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2023 | 07:50 PM

RCCI celebrates Quaid's 147th Birth Anniversary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A cake-cutting ceremony in connection with the 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was held at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, RCCI President and Chairman RWMC, Saqib Rafiq said that the objective of inheriting a prosperous Pakistan to the next generation can only be possible by complying with Quaid's motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

Saqib Rafiq emphasized the business community, youth and members of the RCCI to adopt Quaid’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication.

"We have to work together and give a better and prosperous Pakistan for future generations”.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said that with the difficulties that Pakistan is facing today, it is the responsibility of every individual to become sincere to his country and devote his services to the building of the country.

Senior Vice President RCCI Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Former Presidents Kashif Shabbir, Zahid Latif Khan, Executive Committee Members, representatives from the trade associations, Sheikh Hafeez, Arshad Awan, Chaudhry Akram and distinguished members of RCCI were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce From Industry

