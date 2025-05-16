RCCI celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) hosted a special event to celebrate 'Youm-e-Tashakur on Friday, paying tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces for their outstanding performance while defending the nation against Indian aggression.

Usman Shaukat, President RCCI lauded the armed forces for their unwavering defence of the country, saying,"Our forces have proven their capabilities, and today, we gather to thank Allah, our leadership, and the entire nation for standing united".

He praised the media for accurate reporting and countered it with India’s "fake news," syndrome.

He highlighted how Pakistan’s unity had deterred external threats.

"The whole nation has stood and will remain shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan".

Sohail Altaf, Group Leader RCCI said that Pakistan’s pilots and soldiers, filled with the spirit of martyrdom, defeated the enemy.

He lauded Army Chief, General Asim Munir and military chiefs of PAF and Pakistan Navy for restoring national honor.

He also urged the business community to bolster the economy.

"If we can defend our borders, we must now focus on economic growth", he said emphasizing for operationalizing Gwadar Port to strengthen ties with China.

Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Qamar Kiani recalling the 2019 standoff and the recent victory, called the day a "blessing from Allah."

Zumrud Khan, Chairman Pakistan Sweet Homes also highlighted the emotional zeal of children and citizens chanting they have shown during the standoff.

Speakers unanimously praised the media, government, and public for their role in showcasing Pakistan’s truth to the world.

Later, flag hosting was also organized at RCCI lawn.

Station Commander Rawalpindi, Brigadier Ahmad Nawaz also attended the ceremony as a special guest.